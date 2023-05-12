From rare prints of playwright and artist John Byrne to the whimsical ‘Little People’ photography of David Gilliver, more than 1000 artworks will be displayed at Reveal Glasgow.

Previously known as the Glasgow Contemporary Art Fair, the event will take place under its new name from May 19 to May 21 at the Scottish Events Campus (SEC).

It will see artists, galleries and studios from across the country flock to the city, printmaking workshop Peacock which has taken part since the event’s inception.

Peacock Studio will be bringing their two remaining prints of Head, Drawer, Fish created by John Byrne at the Aberdeen-based workshop.

READ MORE: Scottish designer makes Milan Fashion Week debut with ode to John Byrne

Print curator David McCracken said: “It’s a very nice still life. We have probably made up 20 things with John in his whole career and they just steadily sold out.”

The studio will also present exclusive prints of illustrator Ralph Steadman, best known for his work with American journalist Hunter S. Thompson.

The limited edition of 20 prints, which will be launched on the night, is inspired by Steadman’s “great hero” Pablo Picasso.

“[Steadman] would laugh if he could hear me but he might even be the elder statesman of British political cartoons,” Mr McCracken said.

The illustrator created 547 images in five months, but this print, titled Fright Face, is by far the largest of the series.

Mr McCracken added: “We will also have a piece by Frances Walker. She is a very special artist here at Peacock - she is going to be 93 this year and is still making work with Peacock.

“I personally think Frances Walker is our most important living artist in this country because she is still making work in her 90th decade.”

The surrealist ‘Little People’ photographs of David Gilliver which have been featured in publications across the globe will also be exhibited at Reveal Glasgow.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon to join Janey Godley on stage at Glasgow book festival

The Glasgow artist said: “My work tackles serious subjects in playful ways and I always get a good response to this juxtaposition.

“It’s lovely to see people’s reactions to my work and chat with them about the process behind what they see.”

Original art, prints, photography, glassware and sculpture will all be available to buy at Reveal Glasgow, with prices ranging from £50 to more than £20,000.

While there will be repeat visits from previously attending artists and exhibiting art galleries, for many the seventh annual fair will be their first.

That includes Sandra Vick, 53, from Penicuik who will be bringing her paintings inspired by mountains including the Pentland Hills nearby her home.

Swapping work as an economics lecturer to become an artist, Ms Vick was inspired to take on the career after a speech her father left to be read out at his funeral.

“My dad got pancreatic cancer and he passed away quite quickly within about four months.

“He left a speech to be read at his funeral, telling us to do what we love because you never know when it is going to be taken away from you as he was only 56 when he died.

“This was slightly odd because he was the one who never let me do art when I was at school,” she added.

Starting with evening art classes and later studying at the Edinburgh College of Art, Ms Vick has now been an artist for 22 years.

“I think it's taken quite a long time to take myself seriously, and actually believe that I can be an artist.

“It’s something I say to students when I am teaching them, a lot of it is about belief and doing what you believe - that’s important.”

The three-day fair was previously held under a marquee at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum and is being sponsored by The Alchemy Experiment.

Gerry Muldoon, who founded and runs the event, said: “The fact that we’ve had to move to a bigger venue shows just how much exhibitors and visitors enjoy being part of this event.

"The larger area will enable us to provide improved facilities including complimentary art classes, a champagne, wine, refreshment and food bar and easy car parking.

"When it comes to the work for sale, our focus on quality unites the range of pieces on offer which are varied and accessible.

"Although we’ve had to expand to accommodate demand, we’ve worked hard to ensure that the personal touch remains firmly to the fore. People will be able to wander around, speak to some of the artists and see their work up close.”