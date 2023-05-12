Two weeks ago, Fred again.. delivered a ‘historic’ headline set with fellow electronic artists Skrillex and Four Tet at one of the world’s biggest music festivals, Coachella, in front of an estimated 100,000 people in the California desert.
Now the London-based producer is preparing to take the stage tonight to perform in front of a sell-out crowd of 200 people in an altogether different setting…a community centre on the Isle of Harris.
The gig takes place at Talla na Mara, the ‘venue with a view’ overlooking Niseaboist Beach on the west coast of Harris, located around a 20 minute drive from Tarbert and an hour from Stornoway.
Owned and operated on behalf of the West Harris community, the multi-purpose arts and entertainment space is home to a restaurant and plays host to everything from exhibitions, workshops, Gaelic lessons and weddings.
Previous artists to have performed at the venue since it opened in 2017 include Canadian folk singer Annie Sumi and Fife singer-songwriter King Creosote.
READ MORE: 'We have this DIY spirit': Optimo (Espacio) on 26 years together behind the decks
Given the secluded location of the centre and limited parking options available for those attending, organisers have put on a return coach service from Stornoway to Talla Na Mara and Tarbert to Talla Na Mara.
The gig represents the last night of a three-date mini tour of the Hebrides by the 29-year-old Grammy-nominated artist - a tour he dubbed ‘the Frayed Atlantic Edge’ - and comes after other shows in Stornoway Town Hall last night and Broadford Hall on Skye last week.
When announcing the mini-tour last month, Fred again.. said his decision to perform on Skye, Harris and Lewis stemmed from both a desire to play in locations where he “wouldn’t usually get to play”, alongside his fond memories of previous trip on “the mad train up to Mallaig”.
Coachella set is on YouTube now@FourTet @Skrillex https://t.co/mOowhPSbyh pic.twitter.com/cUphy8uMAZ— Fred again.. (@fredagainagain1) May 7, 2023
Following the show in Broadford, Fred again.. shared a video with his 1.3 million Instagram followers of a chat he had with a “lovely” local knitting group at the hall, before revealing that he had to delay his soundcheck because of the school assembly.
Commenting on Fred again..’s visit to the Western Isles, a Comhairle nan Eilean Siar spokesperson said: “Individuals from the Western Isles travel across the world at great expense to enjoy their favourite musicians live.
“To have an artist like Fred Again make the reverse journey to Lewis and Harris is fantastic to see, especially given his popularity amongst local young people.
“Fred again... and his team should be commended for taking this decision and for their approach to ticket sales that ensured priority was given to local fans.”
READ MORE: Hebrides International Film Festival unveils 2023 programme
Alasdair Allan, MSP for Na h-Eileanan an Iar, added: “It is great to see renowned musicians like Fred again.. choosing to travel to our islands to allow fans here to experience the kind of gig they might otherwise have to travel to the mainland to enjoy.
“The Western Isles has always had a strong and varied musical identity, historically and to the present day, with many of our islands’ own artists enjoying international success.
“The fact that such a high-profile artist has chosen to play at Talla na Mara and at Stornoway Town Hall is a testimony to the determination of island organisations and businesses in their work towards local cultural and economic development.”
Having collaborated behind-the-scenes with artists such as Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and Rita Ora, Fred again.., whose real name is Frederick John Philip Gibson, has since enjoyed a meteoric rise to fame following the release of debut single solo single ‘Kyle (I Found You)’ in 2019.
Last year saw him win Best Live Act at DJ Mag’s Best of British Awards and nominated for Best Dance Act at the Brit Awards and Song of The Year at The Grammy Awards for his songwriting and production role on Ed Sheeran’s ‘Bad Habits’.
However it was his live set for online music broadcaster Boiler Room which propelled him to superstardom - a set which, since being uploaded in July last year, has racked up over 18 million views to date.
Indeed, such is his global appeal that British electronic dance and clubbing magazine Mixmag noted in March that the world had ‘entered the era of ‘Fred Againia’, likening it to ‘the Beatlemania that spread from Liverpool to the ends of the Earth in the '60s’.
The gigs on both Lewis and Harris follow the release of Fred again..’s new album Secret Life – a partnership with iconic British musician, composer and record producer Brian Eno.
Following his visit to the Hebrides, the London producer will embark on a 13-date world tour that will see him perform at festivals such as Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Lollapalooza in Chicago, Glastonbury Festival and at Connect Music Festival in Edinburgh.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here