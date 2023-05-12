For every one, being a member means more than simply being involved in that final performance. Being a part of a bigger idea – the choir as a whole – has so many other benefits, from the social aspect to a greater sense of wellbeing.

The programme for next month’s concert brings together the traditional and the contemporary. The second part is devoted to the soaring Mozart Requiem, while the first has a more contemporary selection.

Excerpts from Sir Michael Tippett’s A Child Of Our Time will be followed by the world premiere of Love Lives Beyond The Tomb, a work written specifically for Bearsden Choir by George Swann, a young composer who is also a choir member.

Members are looking forward to performing this varied programme.

Isla Logan is relatively new to Bearsden Choir, having joined just after Christmas 2022.

She was immediately faced with the challenge of learning pieces by Sir Michael Tippett, for a performance with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra at the Old Fruitmarket in Glasgow.

This is due to be broadcast on BBC Two this year as part of Michael Tippett, The Shadow and The Light, a documentary on the composer’s life and work.

“I had been helping out at the Conservatoire in Glasgow where the choir’s director Andrew Nunn is director of choirs and I happened to hear them rehearsing,” Isla says. “I was so impressed with the beautiful sound they made that I made enquiries about joining. I hadn’t been part of a choir since childhood.”

Isla is from a musical family. At the age of nine she sang in the choir at Brompton Oratory in London. She also went on to complete a music degree at Royal Holloway.

“Most of my life I’ve worked in the arts, but my husband started a property company during the pandemic, and I decided to help him establish the business.”

Isla, who sings soprano, was keen to re-establish her link with music and Bearsden Choir has done that.

“It has taken me back to childhood; that feeling of being part of something so much bigger. It has become such a highlight of my week to rehearse on a Wednesday evening.”

She is looking forward to her first live concert and particularly the blend of the traditional and contemporary.

“The new composition is wonderful and it really grows on you. The more you listen to it, there’s so much more to hear in it.”

A longer-serving member of the choir is alto Kirstin Patey. Kirstin studied oboe at music college, but is now a Carer Team Leader for Glasgow City Health and Social Care Partnership

With such a demanding role, she finds that she enjoys the concentration that choral singing requires; she can lose herself in something so far removed from the pressures of the day.

“It makes my brain work in a different way,” says Kirstin. “Having to read the notes as well as the practice – at home as well as at the Wednesday rehearsal. It’s such a good group of people too.”

Kirstin joined in 2019, with her first concert featuring Vaughan Williams Dona Nobis Pacem. “I enjoy the well-known pieces but like to be challenged by more difficult work too. The upcoming concert is a good blend of that.”

As an instrumentalist, Kirstin has been struck by how much she has learned about using her voice.

“Andrew Nunn really can make the slightest tweak of the shape of your mouth and it produces a different sound. My singing really has improved enormously. We were talking about breathing a couple of weeks ago, and I could take some of that oboe training and bring it into the voice now.”

Kirstin says she enjoys the work of bringing a piece together. “For me it’s part of the fun of it. I like to work hard and then ‘play hard’. I like the moments when I lose myself in what we’re singing, particularly if I’ve had a difficult day.

“I think the results of those joint efforts can be heard in the performances too.”



The Mozart Requiem and Love Lives Beyond The Tomb will be performed at Glasgow City Halls on Saturday, May 13 at 4pm. Tickets available from choir members and the box office. www.glasgowconcerthalls.com