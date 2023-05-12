The 16-year-old fell from the roof of the station, near to the entrance on Waverley Bridge, on Monday around 11pm.

He was electrocuted on the overhead lines beneath.

Badly hurt, he was taken to hospital, where he was in a stable condition on Friday morning.

READ MORE: Boy, 13, in critical condition after being struck by car on Glasgow street

Detectives from British Transport Police (BTP) are appealing for anyone with information or who witnessed the fall to make contact with them.

A BTP spokesperson said: "Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016 – with reference 2200052344.

"Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."