The rich cultural and business heritage of the city's Blythswood area will now be celebrated for the first time as part of a fresh festival.

An inaugural Blythswood Festival Fortnight will kick off on Friday, May 26, and an array of events in all major venues in the area.

"I am absolutely thrilled to see the efforts of local businesses and creative organisations coming together to showcase the Blythswood area and all that it has to offer," said depute Lord Provost Christy Mearns.

"This festival is such a fantastic idea which will hopefully bring people and local organisations together, create new opportunities for the area and provide a much-needed cause for celebration and renewal."

Blythswood began to develop amid an expansion in shipbuilding and global trading to all corners of the world.

It saw the city expand westwards of Buchanan Street, with housing being built on streets including Sauchiehall Street followed by Bath Street.

Textile manufacturer William Harley is largely considered to be responsible for driving the development of the city's 'New Town of Blythswood'.

Alongside his wife Jane, the businessman laid out the area including the elegant Blythswood Square.

One of the houses, however, remains notorious after a 21-year-old socialite was accused of poisoning her older French lover with arsenic.

The trial captured the attention of millions in 1857 after the news of her affair with Pierre Emile L'Angelier emerged. The area intersects what became known as the square mile of murder after three other killings took place between 1857 and 1908.

Blythswood in the early 1960s

Today, the area remains home to the city's major theatres and 'centre of creativity', organisers of the inaugural area festival.

The jamboree hopes to bring more Scots to the area of "creativity and architectural heritage".

Cllr Mearns commended the organisations driving the festival for their "positive vision and efforts".

One of the participating venues includes the Glasgow Art Club on Bath Street which will host concerts during the fortnight.

The president of the club Robert Ferguson said: "I think it is an excellent idea and a very positive way of encouraging Glasgow residents and visitors to appreciate the area and the variety of businesses and opportunities it contains.

"The Glasgow Art Club is at the centre of the area and the heart of the action."

He invited people to enjoy the "hospitality and ambience" of the club, with painting exhibitions and sculptures filling the townhouse.

"The festival fortnight includes Westbourne Music in two concerts and a special Saturday of Scottish and Finnish music," Mr Ferguson added.

Supporting venues are expected to provide an array of arts, music, performance, design, exhibitions, tours and food.

The principal of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, which is also one of the founding participants, revealed the work of students will also be showcased during the two weeks.

Professor Jeffrey Sharkey said: "The creation of the Blythswood Festival is an excellent way to showcase and celebrate the internationally recognised creative and cultural community we have here in our area of Glasgow.

"We look forward to welcoming new and returning audiences to see the work of our students which is taking place during the festival."

The area's architectural history is also clear in its links with influential architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh.

Mackintosh at the Willow is committed to playing a "leading role in the Festival and in the celebration of the area", managing director Pauline Young said.

She added: "After a 4-year restoration project the building has returned to its former 1903 glory, allowing visitors to step back in time and enjoy the unique experience of visiting an Art Nouveau masterpiece, a family-friendly interactive exhibition, retail store, daily guided tours of the building and a fully equipped creative learning room which offers free workshops."

The National Piping Centre will also take a central role in the festival which will run until June 11.

Director of piping Finlay MacDonald said: "This is a great opportunity to showcase the art and music of the city, in the very heart of it.

"Within the National Piping Centre, you can tour our Museum of Piping, which showcases over 300 years of Piping History.

"There is also an opportunity to try out the practice chanter, the starter instrument of the bagpipe, as well as trying out the Great Highland Bagpipe for yourself.

"We look forward to welcoming all to our beautiful building, with the plus of our Scottish Fayre food."