A first look has been revealed of the big screen adaption of Alasdair Gray’s 1992 novel Poor Things.
Set in the 19th century and borrowing from Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, the Guardian Fiction Prize-winning novel centres on Bella Baxter, who is brought back to life after the brain of a fetus is placed in her skull by a scientist in late-Victorian Glasgow.
The film adaption stars Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone alongside Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, Jerrod Carmichael and Ramy Youssef.
It sees Stone reunite with Greek film-maker Yorgos Lanthimos, who directed Oscar-winning 2018 historical black comedy The Favourite.
The first look at the film, which is due for release in September, has come via a 35-second long teaser trailer.
Searchlight Pictures, one of the companies producing the film, describes it as “a whirlwind adventure hopping from Alexandria to Odessa to a Parisian brothel”.
The teaser has sparked criticism online for its failure to mention that the film is an adaption of Alasdair Gray’s 1992 novel.
The Alasdair Gray Archive, which was established in March 2020 after his death to enhance the reputation and understanding of his work, expressed its disappointment via Twitter.
The tweet read: “So disappointed that Alasdair isn’t mentioned in this trailer…sadly we aren’t involved and have no agency within this…hoping we can at least organise a Glasgow screening so we can all watch it together, then discuss in the pub after… who’s in?!”
