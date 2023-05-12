'Hearts for Ukraine: A showcase of young Ukrainian talent' will take place at Silverburn Shopping Centre in the city from 12pm on Saturday.

The free concert will see performances by young Ukrainian singers, musicians, dancers and gymnasts - all of whom have started a new life in Scotland after fleeing their homeland.

The event coincides with the Grand Final of the 67th Eurovision Song Contest, which is being hosted in Liverpool on behalf of Ukraine.

It has been organised by the Glasgow Branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB).

AUGB Glasgow committee member Oksana Mavrodi told the Herald: “We were contacted by Silverburn Shopping Centre, who suggested we organise the event there. We decided that it was a very good opportunity to put together a concert that would include young performers. There will be singers, gymnasts, dancers and musicians.

“It’s quite exciting actually, a lot of kids are quite esteemed in the area of their expertise and have competed before. Some have even took part in national competitions and represented Ukraine before the war happened. The kids are also very keen and eager too.

“We are hoping for a great turnout. The kids are used to performing in front of audiences and I think they are missing it quite a bit. So it would be really lovely if Glasgow audiences can give them a hand and support them.”

As well as showcasing young Ukrainian talent, AUGB Glasgow is hosting the concert to fundraise for medical aid to Ukraine and to collect money for the needs of the Ukrainian community in Glasgow to help provide better support for displaced people who have sought refuge here.

Ukraine entrant TVORCHI during the dress rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Contest final (Image: PA)

Ms Mavrodi added: “AUGB Glasgow has been requested to support a medical unit that is working on the frontline. It’s not the first time we have supported them. This time they need to buy a particular equipment and we are raising money for it.

"So we are not going to exhibit Ukrainian talent but we will try to save Ukrainian lives at the same time.”

Ms Mavrodi is head of the Ukrainian Cultural Centre, which opened back in December last year just outside Glasgow in Clarkston, East Renfrewshire.

The centre is a safe space for newly-arrived Ukrainians to Glasgow and surrounding areas and one they can attend to learn English, meet their fellow Ukrainians, take art and music lessons and participate in activities such as coffee mornings.

It is the second such community hub to open in Scotland after the Edinburgh Ukrainian Club. Home to the Edinburgh chapter of the AUGB, it has promoted Ukrainian Culture and catered for Ukrainians in Scotland, their families and descendants in the capital since 1964 - the same year the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain was founded.

Founded in 1946 by Ukrainians who came to Great Britain at the end of the Second World War, the AUGB is the largest representative body for Ukrainians and those of Ukrainian descent in the UK.

The body, which has its headquarters in London’s Notting Hill, exists to develop, promote and support the interests of the Ukrainian community in the UK and foster and advance Ukrainian knowledge, culture, arts, heritage and traditions.

To date, over 22,000 displaced Ukrainians have arrived in Scotland - a fifth of all UK arrivals - while over 35,000 visas naming a Scottish sponsor have been issued through the Homes for Ukraine Scheme.