Roads surrounding Wellesley Road, Methil remain closed as emergency services investigate the blaze in a derelict building.

It is understood the affected venue was formerly known as Maxwell's bar, but images show little remains of the empty premises following the two fires.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was initially called to the scene around 2.30pm.

Crews extinguished the blaze but were called back out just three hours later as huge billows of smoke spread across the surrounding neighbourhood.

A total of 11 people were housed in temporary accommodation overnight after neighbouring properties were evacuated.

Social media images taken on Monday show the venue's roof had been destroyed by the blaze leaving just a shell of the building.

At the height of the blaze, 14 fire engines were at the scene and the police force remains at the scene after a probe was launched into the incident.

Inspector Matt Spencer, Levenmouth community inspector said: “We received a report of a fire at a derelict building in Wellesley Road, Methil, which happened around 2.30pm.

"The initial fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service however, around 5.30pm a secondary fire was reported at the same location.

"As a result, several properties were evacuated, and road closures were put in place.

“At this early stage of the investigation, we are working alongside the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and other partners to establish the cause of the fire. We are following several positive enquiries.”

Police Scotland confirmed that the public were still being advised to stay away from the area this morning.

A statement added: "There are road closures at Sea Road from Turner Crescent to junction with Wellesley Road. Wellesley Road from Swan Brae to Memorial Road."

Councillor David Graham praised the work of the emergency workers.

He said: "Work will continue from a police perspective to ascertain the causes of the fire then the next stages of what needs to be done from their perspective.

"Well done to the Housing Service for their prompt work on assisting with temporary accommodation for those who needed it and finally to the fire service for their exemplary work putting themselves at risk to bring the fire under control."