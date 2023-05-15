Officers were called to reports of a disturbance at Craig Tara Caravan Park in Ayr on Wednesday, March 22.

On arrival, an 11-year-old boy was found to be in possession of a knife.

Police confirmed that a taser was discharged during the incident, and said that the incident was “contained” and “resolved with no serious injuries”.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident has since been launched by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended a disturbance involving an 11-year-old boy in possession of a knife at Craig Tara Caravan Park near Ayr around 11.15pm on Wednesday, 22 March.

“The incident was resolved with no serious injuries. It was contained and there was no risk to the wider public.

"A Taser was discharged during this incident. As part of standard procedure, the circumstances of the incident were referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner."