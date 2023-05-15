When it comes to accomplished entrepreneurs in the fashion world, Didar Singh Chalana - or DC Singh, as he is best known, has achieved a huge amount in just a few short years of business, with his DC brand portfolio ever-expanding and diversifying internationally.

Edinburgh Cashmere, which has become a household name over recent years and has seen DC take his collection of luxurious garments and accessories, and take it global, as the star of the show.

One of the biggest retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers in Scotland producing 100 percent pure cashmere and 100 percent pure lambswool scarves plus a host of other stylish pieces including capes, stoles and blankets, the company’s covetable apparel is made from only the very finest cashmere and lambswool, offering unrivalled quality.

Edinburgh Cashmere's DC Classic Check design is world-famous, and has been featured in the likes of Vogue, GQ, Tatler and Grazia - which is testament to just how well respected Edinburgh Cashmere really is.

Expert craftsmanship, beautiful designs and a meticulous manufacturing process from start to finish all go into bringing the brand’s opulent range to fruition, and today its highly sought-after pieces, which come in a wide variety of colours and designs, are seen as musts in every fashion-conscious individual’s wardrobe, with a garment or accessory that’s perfect for all tastes. Edinburgh Cashmere’s luxury scarves are a popular choice with both male and female clients.

Since launching back in 2014, it has made its mark on the world map and DC has recently overseen its expansion into Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates - its first move outside of the UK and Europe, and one that has truly taken the brand global.

Each year, DC and his team ship more than a million orders around the UK and to destinations across Italy, Spain, France - and with a new presence in Dubai, it’s a number that’s expected to surge dramatically.

Although in 2023, there are a number of synthetic alternatives being used to bring new knitwear designs to market, cashmere remains the top choice amongst buyers who are unwilling to compromise on quality, offering a softness and durability that simply can’t be matched.

Sourced from the underbelly of goats, cashmere hairs are just a sixth of the thickness of human hair, and is used to weave the warm and stylish garments Edinburgh Cashmere has become known for following a meticulous 35-step treatment process.

In-keeping with the natural theme, a range of lambswool-based products are also on offer under the Edinburgh Cashmere name, and are a sumptuous yet lightweight choice which are highly versatile and designed - as all quality garments should be - to stand the test of time.

It’s clear that DC’s empire has a lot going for it, but one of the biggest keys to its ongoing success is the fact that DC is still, even now, heavily involved in the design and manufacturing process to ensure that each and every piece is true to the Edinburgh Cashmere brand and meets rigorous standards in quality.

DC Singh has become one of the most respected names in the cashmere and lambswool fashion industry.

So, if you’re looking for the perfect pieces to add to your wardrobe then look no further, because Edinburgh Cashmere ticks all of the right boxes and more.

Its stunning selection of capes look expensive and opulent, and feel it, too, making them the perfect choice for dressing up any outfit, whether it’s a casual daytime look or an ultra-stylish evening get-up.

Keeping warm has never been quite as stylish as it is now, and we challenge you to choose just one. But with a scarf or stole designed to suit every mood and occasion, you could be forgiven for splurging on the entire collection.

edinburghcashmere.co.uk

www.edinburghlambswool.co.uk

www.dcmilan.com

www.dcsingh.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/edinburghcashmere

Facebook: www.facebook.com/edinburghcashmere.co.uk

Twitter: twitter.com/edinburghcashmere

Google link

LinkedIn