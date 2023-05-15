On Sunday, the trade union retweeted ‘Males in Disguise’, an anonymous account with 78.2k followers which posts transphobic content.

The official account has since deleted the tweets and apologised for what it described as “unauthorised social media activity”.

Unison Scotland retweeted a post by Males In Disguise which shared a screenshot of a Reddit post describing what Mother’s Day, which was celebrated yesterday in the US and in parts of Europe, is like as a transgender woman.

The post read: “Today I was told I’m not a mother. My wife told me you won’t steal this day from me and it really hurt.”

‘Males in Disguise’ commented: “Only on the internet can a man try to make Mother's Day about himself”, which Unison then shared.

A second retweet was made by Unison on the question of trans women participating in women’s sports.

The comments originally tweeted by Helen Joyce, of the campaign group Sex Matters and author of the book Trans, question why discussion of transphobia is not as prevalent in men’s sport as it is in women’s, concluding that it is because “males are at an advantage compared with females.”

The apology tweeted on Monday morning read: “Unison deeply regrets the offence caused by this unauthorised social media activity. This in no way represents the views of Unison and is against Unison's policy.”

It continued: “The comments were removed as soon as we were made aware and we are now conducting an internal investigation. Unison is unequivocal in our support of transgender people's rights and will continue to fight for equality for all.”

Unison Scotland’s LGBT+ Committee has said it will raise the issue with the Regional Secretary for action to be taken.

The Committee is employing its own Trans policy and is calling for “Unison rules to be implemented where appropriate to deal with those who cannot follow our own union’s policies as agreed democratically.”

Yesterday’s tweets by Unison were branded “wholly unacceptable” by the LGBT+ Committee, who said in a statement: “An apology is not adequate to address this kind of behaviour in a trade union and especially for someone who has access to the main account.

"We will take whatever course is necessary to remove any individual who acts in a homophobic, biphobic or transphobic manner to ensure that our socials are a safe place for all our members.

“This committee is disgusted and outraged that a member of our own union either staff or lay member, has the ability or access to post such discriminatory information on our national social sites.”

Like the Scottish committee, Unison branches across the UK have LGBT+ committees which aim to identify and challenge discrimination and campaign for equality.

The union has been approached by The Herald for further comment.