A teenage boy has died just days after he was struck by a car in Glasgow, police have confirmed.
Artisan Lushaku, 13, was hit by a red Toyota Aygo in the city's Balmore Road on Wednesday, May 10 around 5.55pm.
Emergency services were called to the incident and the boy was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in critical condition.
The force has confirmed the 13-year-old sadly died on Sunday, May 14.
An investigation into the collision is ongoing and officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Police believe the driver of a white van who was in the area around the time of the crash could help their probe.
Sergeant Nicholas Twigg said: “This is a deeply distressing time for Artisan’s family as they try to come to terms with his death.
"It’s imperative we establish the full circumstances of the collision and our investigation remains ongoing.
“We are keen to hear from the driver of a white van who was in the area around the time of the incident and we would ask them to get in touch with us as we believe they could assist with our ongoing investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3122 of May 10.
