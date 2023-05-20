Beyonce, Murrayfield, Edinburgh, tonight
The hottest ticket of the week surely. Ms Knowles-Carter is in Edinburgh tonight for the latest leg of her current Renaissance world tour, which promises showy spectacle and the world’s biggest star (who’s her competition? Taylor maybe?) reminding us why she is on that pedestal in the first place. It’s OK to be excited at the prospect.
CLASSICAL
RSNO All Star Gala, Usher Hall, Edinburgh, Friday; Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow, May 27
But if Beyonce is not your cup of Darjeeling … Nicola Benedetti and Sheku Kanneh-Mason are both making appearances in these gala performances by the Royal Scottish National Orchestra which will also see appearances by pianist Benjamin Grosvenor, the RSNO Youth Orchestra and conductor Thomas Sondergard. Beethoven and Brahms are on the menu.
Anna Karenina, Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh, today and Tuesday to Friday. Continues until June 3
In the mood for a proper full-on, grown-up, gritty love story? Good news. There is still time to catch Lesley Hart’s bold new theatrical adaptation of Tolstoy’s classic novel which runs until June 3. Co-produced with the Bristol Old Vic and directed by Polina Kalinina, this production sees Lindsey Campbell take the title role, while Robert Akodoto plays Vronsky and Stephen McCole plays Karenin.
COMEDY
Fred MacAulay, Highland Cinema, Fort William, Thursday, Strathearn Arts, Crieff, Friday
This week veteran comedian Fred MacAulay kicks off a new run of Scottish dates for his show What (Ever) Next: Again??!! It will take him north, south, east and west over the coming weeks as he keeps match-fit for this summer’s Fringe, with gigs in Port Ellen, Berwick-upon-Tweed, Stirling, Laggan, Stonehaven, Dumfries and Melrose all on the cards. Why wait until August to see him?
MEMOIR
Wish I Was Here, M John Harrison, £16.99, Serpent’s Tail, published Thursday
Actually, the subtitle explains it’s an “anti-memoir”. Now in his mid-70s, Goldsmith Prizewinner Harrison is one of the UK’s most ambitious and haunting writers and his latest book - part memoir, part guidebook to writing, part we don’t really know what - offers a fascinating insight into the man and his literary concerns. “What’s the point of an alien artefact that you can recognise? What’s the point of an alien being you can understand?” he writes, summing up the problem with most science fiction in the space of two lines.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here