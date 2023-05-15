Emergency services were initially called to a blaze in a derelict building in Wellesley Road, Methil around 2.30pm on Sunday.

However, just three hours later firefighters were called again to bigger flames which saw smoke cover the area.

A total of six neighbouring properties have been evacuated and fire crews only left the area around 1pm on Monday.

Fife Council's building standards team has now advised that the burnt shell of the building must be torn down due to safety concerns.

Demolition work is to "start as quickly as possible" and the premises will remain cordoned off in the meantime, council-run site Our Lossiemouth confirmed.

The local authority has also begun a clean-up operation after asbestos cement sheeting was found in the area.

It "carries a low risk to public health," according to the local authority.

"A clean-up operation is well underway and the area will continue to be monitored," the statement continued.

While roads have been able to reopen, evacuated families will remain in temporary accommodation or with friends and family until the building is demolished.

The statement read: "The council is working to deal with the aftermath of a serious fire in Methil last night.

"The fire broke out in a derelict building in Wellesley Road around 5pm (Sunday) and fire services were quickly on the scene to deal with the blaze.

"The fire is now out, and our building standards team are advising that the building must be demolished for safety reasons."

Some of the local businesses in the area will be able to reopen on Tuesday.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 4.48pm on Sunday, 14 May to reports of a derelict building fire in Methil.

"Operations Control mobilised six fire appliances to the town's Wellesley Road, where firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and make the area safe.

"Crews left the scene shortly after 1pm on Monday, May 15.

"There were no casualties."