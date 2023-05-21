Award-winning photographer Margaret Mitchell has documented the lives of Scots who do not have a permanent home.

These are their stories...

Michael’s story

Michael in his temporary accommodation (Image: Copyright of Margaret Mitchell, courtesy of Street Level Photoworks)

The bold tattoo tells only part of a story spanning hardship to spiritual richness, violence and homeless to a commitment to helping others.

Michael’s time in the Armed Forces was followed by years of homelessness, addictions and violence.

Fifteen years after his first experience of homelessness, came a moment of clarity.

Having committed himself to helping others, he changed the old tattoo on his neck from one which spelled a message hatred and intolerance, and swapped it for one that reflected his new compassionate, approach to life.

“Michael said he was neither here nor there, a sort of purgatory that lasted years,” explains Mitchell.

“He told me he didn’t really want to be here, he only wanted something a bit better and simply lead a happy, successful life – a place that seemed to me to be quite ordinary, but it would be his ‘ordinary Eden’.”

Tam’s story

The balcony of Tam’s new home is floored with artificial grass so he can sit with his feet in the green carpet and look over the city streets that were once his home.

Homelessness led to him sleeping under bridges, next to a motorway and even in a fridge – his first night sleeping rough, he woke up with no shoes, and all his money gone.

Mitchell says his story is a tragic but common one of poverty, addiction and violence. “Most of all it reflected embedded inequality and how that follows people in life.

“It isn’t surprising that people become trapped in ways they don’t want.”

Andrew’s story

Andrew became suddenly homeless one evening after no longer having enough funds to pay his rent.

He ended up sleeping on a park bench, with two black bags containing his belongings by his side.

Later in a hostel, he spent his days wandering the streets with nowhere to go.

The impact has had a lingering effect: “It chips away and stays in his thoughts,” says Mitchell. “He knows this can happen without much difficulty.”

Graeme’s story

Copyright of Margaret Mitchell, courtesy of Street Level Photoworks (Image: Copyright of Margaret Mitchell, courtesy of Street Level Photoworks)

Graeme used to live in a hostel near a pub where, after closing time, he’d scour the ground for discarded fag ends.

Now he is gradually furnishing his new house with the bits and pieces to make it a home.

“He told me one day it came over him how completely broken he was and how he could not go on like that,” said Mitchell.

“When he is inside his house and the door is closed, he has safety and sanctity of sorts after years of revolving doors with no place that is constant.

“He said, ‘all I want is a happy, peaceful, normal, life’.”