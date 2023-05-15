Nicola Sturgeon's appearance at Glasgow book festival Aye Write has sparked a ticket frenzy.
The former First Minister will be appearing alongside Janey Godley to chat about the actress and comedian’s debut novel Nothing Left Unsaid at the Royal Concert Hall on May 26.
Ms Godley said on Twitter that the show has been moved to the "big room" at the venue because of "surging" demand for tickets, which could mean it will now take place in the main auditorium.
Nicola Sturgeon: 'I under-estimated how polarised politics has become
This year’s Aye Write festival, which starts on May 19 and runs until May 28, features a packed programme of 120 events and 175 authors from Scotland and around the world.
Among the established authors and emerging writing talent appearing at the much-loved celebration of books and literature are Chris Brookmyre, Sara Sheridan, Charlie Connelly, Layla-Roxanne Hill, and Callum McSorley.
We’ve been moved to the big room at the Royal Concert Hall to accommodate the surging ticket sales https://t.co/MXTTwp3bM2— Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) May 15, 2023
Other well-known names appearing at this year’s festival include Alastair Campbell, Ruby Wax, Val McDermid, Cameron McNeish, Josie Long – in conversation with Frankie Boyle, Robin Ince, Aasmah Mir, Darren McGarvey, Polly Toynbee, and Sally Magnusson.
Spanning fiction, non-fiction, memoirs, biographies and poetry, the Aye Write programme covers an extensive range of topics, such as true crime, music, inequalities and prejudice, inspirational women, politics, health and wellbeing and the environment.
Glasgow Life Chair, Bailie Annette Christie, said: “Aye Write is always a much-anticipated highlight in the city’s cultural calendar.
"This year’s festival will bring together a wonderful array of home-grown and international writing talent for a series of dynamic discussions and activities, so audiences from Glasgow and further afield can look forward to a superb celebration of writing and books and a really memorable event.”
