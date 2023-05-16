Barlocco Island in Wigtown Bay, Dumfries and Galloway went on the market last month for offers above £150,000.

A final deadline has now been set for a sale, with the idea of owning a Scottish island catching the imagination across the globe.

The agent in charge of the sale said there had been interest from Norway, Italy, Germany and the United States.

The final deadline for offers is noon on Tuesday.

Selling agent Galbraith said: "Dumfries and Galloway is known for its beautiful scenery, extensive south-facing coastline and low population density.

"The island offers a wonderful sense of tranquillity and connection to nature which is highly valued as an escape from the stresses of hectic day-to-day lives."

The rocky island, which measures 25acres, is perfect for sea anglers or bird spotters, and water sports enthusiasts.

It has 'outstanding' views and is within the Borgue coast Site of Special Scientific Interest, with plants including perennial flax, rock sea lavender and fragrant orchid.

The site contains the best examples of maritime heath and coastal grassland vegetation and some of the largest seabird colonies in the Stewartry district.

Access to the 25-mile island is by boat, or at low tide on foot or by tractor or quad bike, and there is a pebble beach on the western side, where a boat can be anchored or beached.

Currently there are no dwellings or buildings on the Island and no current or historic planning consents or applications relating to the Island.