There has been interest from around the world in a small, unihabited island for sale off the west coast of Scotland.
Barlocco Island in Wigtown Bay, Dumfries and Galloway went on the market last month for offers above £150,000.
A final deadline has now been set for a sale, with the idea of owning a Scottish island catching the imagination across the globe.
The agent in charge of the sale said there had been interest from Norway, Italy, Germany and the United States.
The final deadline for offers is noon on Tuesday.
Read More: 'Truly stunning' private island off the coast of Scotland goes up for sale
Selling agent Galbraith said: "Dumfries and Galloway is known for its beautiful scenery, extensive south-facing coastline and low population density.
"The island offers a wonderful sense of tranquillity and connection to nature which is highly valued as an escape from the stresses of hectic day-to-day lives."
The rocky island, which measures 25acres, is perfect for sea anglers or bird spotters, and water sports enthusiasts.
It has 'outstanding' views and is within the Borgue coast Site of Special Scientific Interest, with plants including perennial flax, rock sea lavender and fragrant orchid.
The site contains the best examples of maritime heath and coastal grassland vegetation and some of the largest seabird colonies in the Stewartry district.
Access to the 25-mile island is by boat, or at low tide on foot or by tractor or quad bike, and there is a pebble beach on the western side, where a boat can be anchored or beached.
Currently there are no dwellings or buildings on the Island and no current or historic planning consents or applications relating to the Island.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here