With the first hints of summer, I thought we could take a look at oaked chardonnay, arguably the greatest of the white grapes. Although it’s now grown all over the world, its spiritual home is Burgundy in France where it makes everything from the dry, steely Chablis, to the rich buttery and eye-wateringly expensive wines of Montrachet.
Fly to the other side of the world and the Australians have arguably taken the grape to a new level altogether with bucket-loads of fruit added to the list of basic chardonnay flavours. The best thing about Australia, however, is that they have added this oomph to the wine without compromising the price and you can get world-class rich vanilla-driven wines for less than £15 or so.
My favourites, however, are those of California, despite the often ridiculous prices. The chardonnays of Sonoma and Napa have a creaminess to the finish that is just luxurious, but then again, so is the price.
Honey Drop Chardonnay, South Africa
This is as lovely as it sounds. A complex, inviting nose leading into a palate of butterscotch and warm buttered toast. Sublime for the price.
Majestic £9.99 mix six or £13.99 per bottle
Corryton Burge, South Australia 2021
Anything Burge is good, folks, but this is a delight. Floral on the nose with white peaches and vanilla on the palate and a soft creamy finish.
Oddbins £14
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here