French and runner beans top the pole in our summer gardens, whether in allotments or patios. However tall you make the bean frame, the plants sway around at the top. I haven’t used ladders for harvesting the crop but have sometimes thought I should. So the plants will happily make a tall screen.
I always grow tall, not dwarf, varieties because the same amount of ground space gives you a much larger crop and it’s a good way to use vertical space.
Despite our cold spring this year, frost risk is unlikely now, so it’s perfectly safe to plant out if you haven’t already done so. Use two-metre poles for the climbing frame, arranging, in the open ground, in a traditional A-shape with two lines of plants merging at the top, or, in a planter close to a wall to support the poles. The plants become quite heavy by the end of the season so poles need to be firmly attached to each other or to a wall.
The poles should preferably be 1-2cm diameter, with a slightly rough surface because plants climb “natural” surfaces more readily. Wooden or bamboo poles with their slightly rough texture are easier for the growing shoots to grip. Although the shoots do have a slightly prickly surface, plastic poles are too slippy for easy climbing. Again, strings work but the tiny diameter means the beans quickly climb vertically rather than more gradually as they would with a broader support.
After planting, tender wee stems sway around seeking something to climb. We attach these tender shoots to the frame to prevent wind damage and must remember that French beans climb counter-clockwise, while runners go clockwise. Wrap them wrongly and the shoot will unravel.
So how do these beans circumnutate, sway around, to find their supports? As water from the soil is pumped up the plant, the outer cells on the stem’s epidermis, skin, swell and become turgid. Meanwhile inner cells, those nearest the pole, don’t swell and can very slightly contract. This process forces the stem tip to move clockwise or anti-clockwise round the support.
Beans are super productive and we inevitably miss some of our harvest, or have a larger crop than we need, but don’t worry. Leave any large and stringy pods to swell and produce beans for shelling at the end of the season. This will reduce the total harvest, but it looks as if you’ve more than you can handle anyway. Enjoy.
Plant of the week
Aquilegia alpina has brilliant blue flowers that truly reflect an alpine sky. Prominent, pollen-laden stamens and abundant nectar attract a range of bees.
The lacy blue green foliage is an asset in the border all summer. Plants only grow to a maximum of 60cm so place near the front in moist but not soggy soil in full sun or light shade. This aquilegia is native to Swiss alpine meadows, so very cold tolerant, but requires a fairly open situation.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here