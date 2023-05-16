KORA by Tom Kitchin, Edinburgh

The recently launched KORA by Tom Kitchin has a menu that is based on seasonality and sources the freshest produce from nearby farmers. Guests can expect a wide array of plant-based options, all evoking modern Scottish cooking with accents of global flavours. The Greek goddess Persephone, also known as Cora, who is the patroness of rebirth, spring, and greenery, is the source of inspiration for the name.

IG: @korabytk

 

Ka Pao, Glasgow/ Edinburgh

Ka Pao offers bright, bold flavours with a Southeast Asian influence. Plant-based eaters will be pleased to know that they’ve mastered the art of veg-focused, southeast Asian cooking without compromising on flavour. Dishes include corn ribs with salted coconut, soy and lime and charcoal-grilled celeriac with almond and turmeric curry and crispy kale.

IG: @kapaofeeds

 

Mono, Glasgow

This vegan cafe bar is located in the centre of Merchant City and offers a variety of salads, sandwiches, major dishes, snacks and pizzas. One of their hand-stretched, sourdough pizzas features vegetable merguez sausage, olives, chickpeas, cheese, chilli and rocket. Additionally, they offer a tasty vegan Philly cheese steak sandwich with seitan slices shaped like beef and vegan fish and chips.

IG: @monoglasgow

 

Nok’s Kitchen, Edinburgh

Nok dishes up a menu of authentic and beautifully presented Thai food in the romantic atmosphere of a 17th-century townhouse in the heart of Stockbridge. In my opinion, the best Thai restaurant in Edinburgh by a country mile. Dishes include Pad Thai Vegetable, Tofu Massaman Curry, Vegetable Pad Chao Koh and Pad See Ew with either Vegetables or Tofu.

IG @nokskitchenuk

 

