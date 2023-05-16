Becoming Scotland's national book town helped transform Wigtown from a town hit by economic hardship to a thriving community of bibliophiles.

The small town in Dumfries and Galloway has now celebrated its 25th anniversary since receiving the title on May 16, 1998.

To mark the quarter of a century, 25 residents who helped transform the town gathered on Tuesday - in the exact spot where they celebrated the successful bid in 1998.

A pledge for an annual book festival was key to their success against other communities.

From Dodie Weir to Nicola Sturgeon, Wigtown Book Festival has attracted big names from a range of backgrounds since its first event in 1999.

Anne Barclay was a schoolgirl in the town when it received the book town title and is now the festival's operations director.

She remembered the economic trouble faced by Wigtown in the 1990s after the closure of a creamery and distillery which were major employers in the area.

“When I was growing up I remember how many empty buildings there were," she said.

"The loss of the creamery and distillery were an enormous blow.

“But despite the desolation of the early 90s, there has always been an incredible community spirit in Wigtown and it is that commitment and determination that has helped to raise the town from its knees over the past quarter century."

Ms Barclay added: “We owe so much to those who had the foresight to campaign for Book Town status, and to those who have supported, developed and maintained it, helping to create a beautiful and vibrant place to live, work and visit.

"It is a privilege to be part of Wigtown’s story.”

Now the town attracts 13,000 visitors to its ten-day literary festival - generating a massive £4.3 million for the economy.

The festival also supports the equivalent of 57 full-time jobs plus opportunities for 100 volunteers.

Since becoming the national book town, a total of seventeen book-related businesses have taken root in Wigtown. This includes the country's largest second-hand book shop and what is believed to be the only feminist book shop in Scotland.

And other businesses have been given the chance to thrive including the country's most southerly distillery at Bladnoch which has reopened in recent years.

Among those who gathered on Tuesday to mark the anniversary were also some of the residents who were responsible for the successful bid 25 years ago.

Sandra McDowall was the secretary of the community council which made the bid for Book Town status.

She said: “We spent months putting the bid together and it meant so much to win.

"The town was so far down at the time and winning gave us back our hope and our confidence. And over the years it’s all just kept on growing. It’s been an amazing journey.”

The festival has also created new opportunities for celebrating Scottish talent.

Since 2005, it has also showcased writers through the Wigtown Poetry Prize, which now also welcomes entries in English and Gaelic.

A further competition was set up in 2021 in partnership with The Herald.

The Anne Brown Essay Prrize was established in honour of the late journalist who was a dedicated supporter of the Wigtown festival.

In its inaugural year, Herald columnist Dani Garavelli was named the first-ever winner.

This year's festival, which will run between September 22 and October 1, will see freelance writer Lee Randall join as the guest programmer for the event.

She said: “I’ve been involved in the festival for many years now, and visits to Wigtown are a highlight of my calendar.

"I’m besotted by the beauty of the town and its bookshops, and the warm welcome for visitors.

“I’m not joking when I say that a piece of my heart resides there year-round. Wigtown is my home from home.

"It’s wonderful to be celebrating its 25th anniversary as Scotland’s Book Town and we are really looking forward to an extra special 25th book festival later in the year.”