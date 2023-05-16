A pub in Glasgow has been sealed off by police amid reports a man walked in and ‘set himself on fire’.
Police and ambulance crews were called to a report of a fire at The Railway Tavern on Shettleston Road just after 2pm on Tuesday.
Fire crews were also requested to assist.
Police Scotland confirmed that a man is currently being treated by paramedics at the scene.
Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident remain ongoing, the force added.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.10pm on Tuesday, 16 May, 2023, police were called to a report of a fire at a premises in the Shettleston Road area of Glasgow.
“Emergency services remain in attendance and a man is being treated by paramedics at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing."
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: "We were requested at 2.15pm on Tuesday, 16 May to assist our emergency service partners at a premises on Glasgow's Shettleston Road.
"Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances to the area, where firefighters worked to support their partners before leaving the scene."
Scottish Ambulance Service have all been contacted for comment.
