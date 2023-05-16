Police have launched an appeal after ‘mindless’ vandalism at a cemetery left headstones damaged.
Over the past week there have been several incidents of vandalism at Tomnahurich Cemetery in Inverness.
As well as ‘several’ headstones being pushed over, six wheelie bins were set on fire and two benches destroyed by fire.
Highland Council said that, as well as the danger posed to members of the public due to uncontrolled and illegal fires, “the emotional distress to relatives of the deceased is totally unacceptable”.
READ MORE: Probe launched into sewage waste being dumped near island loch
The council is urging locals and visitors to the cemetery to report those committing acts of vandalism to Police Scotland.
Cllr Graham MacKenzie, Chair of Highland Council’s Communities and Place Committee, said: “It is extremely disappointing to see the recent incidences of vandalism at Tomnahurich Cemetery.
“The damage caused to headstones is particularly distressing for those visiting loved ones and we would urge anyone who saw anything or who has information to report it to Police Scotland.”
He added: “Fire raising, while not only criminal, is a complete waste of taxpayers’ money as the bins which have been destroyed cost money to replace, at a time when Council budgets are under real pressure.”
Police Scotland Sergeant Brian Bisset, said: “Vandalism to any place of rest is not only mindless, but frankly inexcusable. It is very upsetting for the families of loved ones who are no longer here.
“Fire raising is also a very serious issue and poses a legitimate threat to members of the public, property, and the environment.
“It is vital that people come forward with any information about those responsible. Local officers work closely with partners to address such issues to find meaningful long-term solutions to prevent these issues from arising.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here