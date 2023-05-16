Home to just 110 people, the Isle of Eigg is looking to welcome new additions to the small community with two vacancies up for grabs.

With an area of just 12 square miles, it is one of the smallest islands in the Hebrides.

A primary school headteacher is needed for the island as well as a warm homes manager who is expected to lead efforts to reduce fuel poverty.

The Highland Council is looking to employ a headteacher who would take charge of both the Eigg and neighbouring Isle of Muck Primary Schools Cluster.

Meanwhile, the warm homes manager role is being advertised by the Isle of Eigg Heritage Trust.

The position is seeking an "enthusiastic" individual to help improve housing quality and energy efficiency across the island.

It would also focus on woodland management and development.

A three-year contract is being offered on either a full-time or job-share basis.

Eigg is one of the Small Isles, along with Muck, Rum and Canna.