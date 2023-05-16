Adam Smith, 19, died when a Ford Fiesta crashed on Sunday as it travelled along the A77 near Ballantrae at about 12.40am.

Police Scotland said he lived in the area near the crash.

Sergeant Stewart Taylor urged anyone who saw the crash, or has information that can help officers with their investigation, to contact the police.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area and witnessed the crash or who may have information which can assist, and who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch,” he said.

“I would also appeal to anyone with dashcam footage to contact us.”

Police Scotland said anyone who can help them with their investigation should call 101 and quote incident number 207 or May 14.