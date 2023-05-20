THE Irish poet W B Yeats (1865-1939) was born in Dublin but lived more than half his life outside Ireland. His studies at art school in Dublin no doubt influenced the vividness of his descriptive writing in this rural idyll, one of his best-known poems. It reads very smoothly, though the wistfulness of the city exile shines through.    

 

THE LAKE ISLE OF INNISFREE

I will arise and go now, and go to Innisfree,

And a small cabin build there, of clay and wattles made:

Nine bean-rows will I have there, a hive for the honey-bee,

And live alone in the bee-loud glade.

 

And I shall have some peace there, for peace comes dropping slow,

Dropping from the veils of the morning to where the cricket sings;

There midnight’s all aglimmer, and noon a purple glow,

And evening full of the linnet’s wings.

 

I will arise and go now, for always night and day

I hear lake water lapping with low sounds by the shore;

While I stand on the roadway, or on the pavements grey,

I hear it in the deep heart’s core.