20 May-17 June. Entry free. Detail Framing & Gallery, 11 Lochrin Place, Tollcross, EH3 9QX.

Half-Life comprises several new and recent, relatively small-scale, figurative paintings on canvas and paper. The title of the exhibition references artist Michael Clarence’s approach and methodology to making pictures – works made using a combination of life-drawing from reality and drawing from imagination.

detailframing.co.uk

Ian Gonczarow Presentation

23-25 May. Entry free. Out of the Blue Drill Hall, 36 Dalmeny Street, Edinburgh, EH6 8RG.

Based at the Drill Hall, artist Ian Gonczarow is a painter and tutor at Edinburgh College of Art. This exhibition is a solo presentation of his recent paintings that visually and aesthetically often resemble jumbled collage, direct juxtapositions or standalone mise-en-scene.

outoftheblue.org.uk/ian-gonczarow-exhibition

View of Aberdeen

27-28 May. Entry free. Aberdeen Art Gallery, Schoolhill, Aberdeen, AB10 1FQ.

This new exhibition at Aberdeen Art Gallery shares the views of people across Aberdeen about what the city means to them. It shows some of the artworks and objects that inspired these views. Visitors born and bred in Aberdeen, living, working, studying there, or simply passing through on a visit can discover what gives the Granite City its charm.

aberdeencity.gov.uk

197th RSA Annual Exhibition

20 May-11 June. Entry free. RSA Upper and Lower Galleries, Royal Scottish Academy, The Mound, EH2 2EL.

The annual exhibition is the core of the Royal Scottish Academy’s exhibition programme and represents their commitment to promoting excellence in visual art in Scotland. The Annual Exhibition has evolved over the years and continues to provide a platform for Scottish art alongside international artists.

rsaannualexhibition.org

Women in Science Exhibition

20-28 May. Entry free. The Helix, Home of The Kelpies, Falkirk, FK2 7ZT.

The Royal Society of Edinburgh’s Women in Science in Scotland pop-up exhibition celebrates and spotlights 26 exceptional woman scientists across Scotland. Some of the women are from Scotland, and others are from further afield but have chosen to base their research and make their homes here. Visitors can discover the incredible stories of women who are are “at the vanguard of new ideas, knowledge, and technologies”.

https://www.falkirkleisureandculture.org/whats-on

Bernat Klein: Influence and Inspiration

20 May-8 July. Entry free. Borders Textile Towerhouse, 1 Tower Know, Hawick, TD9 9EN.

Serbian born designer Bernat Klein based his textile manufacturing business in the Scottish Borders (1951–1992).This exhibition showcases new ideas that have been developed by contemporary practitioners all contributing to the continuation of Bernat Klein and his legacy in design, visual arts and architecture. New work is presented together with original examples of Klein’s design and artistic practice to illustrate his influence and inspiration.

liveborders.org.uk

Observed from Life

20 May-11 June. Entry free. Royal Scottish Academy, The Mound, Edinburgh, EH2 2EL.

The Academicians’ Gallery presents this latest exhibition of artworks by Royal Scottish Academicians that are concerned with portraying the human figure. Some of the artists include Willie Rodger, Robbie Bushe, Jennifer McRae and many others.

royalscottishacademy.org/exhibitions

Collaborate! Part III

20 May-24 June. Entry free. Dovecot Studios, 10 Infirmary Street, Edinburgh, EH1 1LT.

Explore the creative process behind some of Dovecot’s recent creative rug and tapestry collaborations. Since 2008 when Dovecot Studios moved to its current home in Infirmary Street, the weaving team have continued to create tufted rugs which have changed the landscape of textile art and design. This exhibition showcases some of the studios’ most innovative creations.

dovecotstudios.com

Got the Message?

20 May-29 July. Entry free. Tower Building, University of Dundee, Nethergate, Dundee, DD1 4HN. Got the Message? explores the power of graphic design to shape our lives. Discover posters, product packaging, public health promotions and other material from the University of Dundee Museum collections that explore and influence the way we think and feel. The exhibition also celebrates Dundee’s notable contributions to graphic design and advertising.

dundee.ac.uk/events/got-message

A Great Scot – Jim Clark Conquers the World

20 May-30 November. Entry from £6. Jim Clark Motorsport Museum, 44 Newton Street, Duns, Scottish Borders, TD11 3AU.

Discover the story of 1963, the year Jim Clark became Formula One World Champion for the first time. The photographs on display come from the Motorsport Images archive, a collection of over 23 million pictures spanning 100 years of history. The Jim Clark section comprises a significant part of the collection.

jimclarktrust.com

