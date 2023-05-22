Poker Face.

The Lady Gaga song?

Erm, granted my cultural references are a bit dated at times but I’m not talking about the 2008 pop hit, rather a new comedy drama arriving on Sky Max this week.

Tell me more.

Poker Face is a 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series starring Natasha Lyonne – known for her roles in the Netflix shows Russian Doll and Orange Is The New Black – as Charlie Cale, a casino worker with “an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying”.

Forced to go on the run, Cale hits the road in her vintage sky-blue Plymouth Barracuda and finds herself drawn to a raft of weird and dangerous places, every stop bringing new characters and an array of strange crimes she is determined to solve.

Anything else?

Poker Face has been created, written and directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Rian Johnson, who is also the brains behind the much-lauded movie Knives Out and its sequel Glass Onion.

Who is in the cast?

Well, buckle up … It is a long and eclectic list. Benjamin Bratt has a recurring role, with the impressive guest star roster featuring Adrien Brody, Chloe Sevigny, Ellen Barkin, Jameela Jamil, Cherry Jones, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Nick Nolte and Tim Meadows.

When can I watch?

Poker Face is available exclusively on Sky Max and NOW from Friday.