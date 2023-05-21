Lairig Gate on the Cateran Trail in the Cairngorms National Park.

Why do you go there?

Cycling and walking. I haven’t tried skiing yet – there wasn’t enough snow. If you come from Enochdhu towards the Spittal of Glenshee, the view is amazing. You can see the main mountains of the Cairngorms from there.

How often do you go?

At least three times a year.

How did you discover it?

In March 2019, I spent a week exploring the area. I have kept going back ever since. I worked with the Cateran Ecomuseum to develop cycling and walking itineraries. I also worked with the Cairngorms National Park on a bikepacking route.

I am currently working on a film project and will visit every month until August. It is nice to see how the landscapes change with the seasons.

What’s your favourite memory?

There is a wee place called the Lunch Hut, originally erected as a grouse shooting hut. It is now a shelter for people walking the Cateran Trail.

The last time I went up, I took my sleeping bag and stayed there overnight. I got the train from Edinburgh to Pitlochry and arrived around 9.30pm. It was pitch black and cold outside. The sensible me was thinking, “Book yourself into a nice B&B and ride up the next morning …”

But I cycled up that night and got to the hut at midnight. It was -8C. I snuggled up in my sleeping bag and made myself a five-minute meal, had some chocolate and a little bit of whisky. In the morning, I sat outside the hut with a cup of coffee, enjoying the scenery. That was absolutely magic.

Who do you take?

I mainly go solo. I have gone with a camera team from Germany, and I also took my mum to visit on her recent trip to Scotland.

What do you take?

Camera. Coffee. Chocolate. A pocket-knife for cutting bread and cheese. My mobile phone for emergencies.

What do you leave behind?

The rush and urgency of everyday life. It is a good place to put things into perspective.

Sum it up in five words.

Open. Beautiful. Nature. Bike. Mindful.

What other travel spots are on your wish list?

St Kilda. But I am rubbish on choppy waters, so that might remain a dream. Since I came back from my round-the-world trip in 2016, I have been fascinated by cold weather locations. I would love to do a trip to the Arctic in winter. My girlfriend is from Quebec and Arctic Canada would be amazing.

I would also love to visit the Lofoten Islands in Norway in February because that is when the cod boats come in and they hang up the fish to dry out. It has a stunning landscape and an interesting culture connected with how people feed themselves from the sea.

Bikepacking Scotland: 20 Multi-Day Cycling Adventures Off The Beaten Track by Markus Stitz (Vertebrate Publishing, £20), is out now. Follow on Instagram and Twitter @reizkultur