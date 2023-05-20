What is it?
A powerful and versatile cooking air fryer.
Good points?
The air frying technology used by Cosori ensures that you can enjoy crispy and delicious results without the need for excessive oil. Its rapid air circulation system evenly distributes heat, giving your food a golden, crispy texture while retaining moisture and flavour.
It features a large 5.5 litre capacity tray allowing you to cook for the whole family or prepare meals in bulk. The device is simple to operate thanks to its user-friendly interface and intuitive controls that will have you cooking great tasting meals in no time.
The digital touchscreen display makes it easy to select the desired cooking time and temperature, while the 13 built-in preset functions provide convenient options for popular dishes.
Additionally, the Cosori XXL 5.5L Air Fryer also incorporates a shake reminder, which notifies you when it's time to shake or flip your food for even cooking.
Cleaning up after cooking is a breeze with this air fryer. The removable non-stick basket and dishwasher-safe parts make it easy to clean and maintain, saving you time and effort in the kitchen.
Furthermore, the Air Fryer is built with safety in mind. The auto shut-off function prevents overcooking, and the cool-touch handle and housing ensure safe handling, even when the fryer is hot.
Bad points?
The fan can be a little noisy during usage which is noticeable in adjacent rooms.
Best for ...
Those looking for a healthier and more convenient alternative to traditional oil frying or oven baking.
Avoid if ...
You don’t have sufficient counter-top space for yet another appliance.
Score: 8/10.
Cosori XXL 5.5L Air Fryer, £109.99 (amazon.co.uk)
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here