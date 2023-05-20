A powerful and versatile cooking air fryer.

Good points?

The air frying technology used by Cosori ensures that you can enjoy crispy and delicious results without the need for excessive oil. Its rapid air circulation system evenly distributes heat, giving your food a golden, crispy texture while retaining moisture and flavour.

It features a large 5.5 litre capacity tray allowing you to cook for the whole family or prepare meals in bulk. The device is simple to operate thanks to its user-friendly interface and intuitive controls that will have you cooking great tasting meals in no time.

The digital touchscreen display makes it easy to select the desired cooking time and temperature, while the 13 built-in preset functions provide convenient options for popular dishes.

Additionally, the Cosori XXL 5.5L Air Fryer also incorporates a shake reminder, which notifies you when it's time to shake or flip your food for even cooking.

Cleaning up after cooking is a breeze with this air fryer. The removable non-stick basket and dishwasher-safe parts make it easy to clean and maintain, saving you time and effort in the kitchen.

Furthermore, the Air Fryer is built with safety in mind. The auto shut-off function prevents overcooking, and the cool-touch handle and housing ensure safe handling, even when the fryer is hot.

Bad points?

The fan can be a little noisy during usage which is noticeable in adjacent rooms.

Best for ...

Those looking for a healthier and more convenient alternative to traditional oil frying or oven baking.

Avoid if ...

You don’t have sufficient counter-top space for yet another appliance.

Score: 8/10.

Cosori XXL 5.5L Air Fryer, £109.99 (amazon.co.uk)