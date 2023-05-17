Police received a report of a concern for a person at a property in Orchardgate, Cupar, around 12:40pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services attended and the bodies of a 23-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were found within.

Police said the deaths are not thought to be suspicious.

A report will be send to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.40pm on Tuesday, 16 May, we received a report of a concern for person at a property in Orchardgate, Cupar.

“Emergency services attended and the bodies of a 23-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were found within.

“The deaths are not thought to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”