The incident occurred at Argyle Street station shortly after 9am on Wednesday.

British Transport Police (BTP) said that five people were treated for minor injuries, four of whom were taken to hospital.

The Office of Road and Rail have been notified of the incident.

A BTP spokesperson said: "Officers received a report that an escalator had malfunctioned at Argyle station shortly after 9am this morning.

"Five people were treated for minor injuries and four of those were taken to hospital.

"The Office of Road and Rail have been notified of the incident."