The royal, his wife and her mother were in a car chase involving the paparazzi which is said to have lasted more than two hours.

Harry and Meghan had been attending an awards ceremony in New York on Tuesday, with the incident occurring after that.

A spokesperson said: "Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near-catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.

“Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved.”

The duke and duchess of Sussex were accompanied to the award ceremony by Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, at the Ms Foundation for Women’s 50th anniversary gala event.

The duchess received the Ms Foundation’s Women of Vision Award, recognising her “global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls”.