The ceremony will be hosted by Bryan Burnett and it will bring together representatives from across Scotland’s higher education sector, celebrating their achievements as they share their experiences of working at the highest level.

The extensive shortlist includes colleges and universities from across the country that have been singled out for their achievements, both in the academic field and in forging links with business and industry in order to provide their students with wide experience and routes into employment.

Also up for awards are both staff members and students who have proved themselves outstanding in their fields and who, in many cases, have also had a positive impact on the wider communities. There are 16 awards in total, many aimed at diversity and inclusion and all reflecting the importance to Scotland of a strong academic sector that is open to everyone and encourages all talent to shine.

Amongst the sponsors backing this year’s awards are the Scottish Funding Council, QAA, Jisc and Studiosity, an on-line learning support system for students.

They also include MDH Recruitment, which is sponsoring the Outstanding Contribution by a College Student category, and MDH managing director, Gordon Coyle, said: “We are thrilled to see so many outstanding individuals and institutions getting honoured for their hard work and commitment to education.

“Whether it's through innovative research, impactful community service, or ground-breaking teaching methods, these nominees truly represent the best of the best in the field. Congratulations to all those that have been nominated, and we can't wait to see the winners announced at the awards ceremony. It was a real privilege to be on the judging panel for the wonderful event.”

From ground-breaking scientific research to collaborative projects with industry, the list of achievements being considered for recognition this year has been extensive and it reflects the dynamic nature of higher education in Scotland, meaning that whichever educational body is named as Higher Educational Institute of the Year, will truly be exceptional.

The same is also true of the winner of this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award, who will have distinguished themself from amongst a cohort of outstanding peers.

Alastair Delanay, Executive Director of Operations and Deputy Chief Executive, QAA, has described the standard of this year’s submissions as “very high” and said that all those nominated should be proud of their achievements.

Meanwhile Karen Watt, Chief Executive of the Scottish Funding Council, reflecting on the challenges of recent years has praised the way in which colleges and universities have recognised the difficulties and taken the necessary steps to allow their students to flourish.

The Herald Higher Education Awards is one of the most glittering events in the academic calendar and just a handful of tickets are still available.

Full details on the awards and the 2023 finalists can be found at https://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/heawards/