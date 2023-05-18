Brought to you by
House of Hearing
Ear care and hearing experts House of Hearing are offering free earwax removal for over 75-year-olds as part of their ongoing mission to promote safe ear care.
House of Hearing have made the radical decision to offer their ENT nurse-led wax removal service free of charge for over 75-year-olds every Tuesday from their Edinburgh clinic until the end of June 2023.*
The audiology experts made this move as part of their ongoing commitment to make high quality, affordable ear care accessible to as many people as possible, in light of the ongoing cost of living crisis.
Alongside this new special offer, thanks to increased staffing levels the Edinburgh clinic is currently running an offer to guarantee that all patients will be seen for wax removal within 48 hours – or receive £20 off the cost of treatment – also until the end of June.*
Melanie Jackson, House of Hearing’s Head of Nursing and Clinical Lead, said, “We often find an increased number of patients coming to us in Summer with ear infections or complications stemming from a build-up of earwax and exacerbated by summer activities such as travel, swimming and warmer temperatures.
“This year we are trying to encourage the local population in Edinburgh to be proactive with their ear care and prepare for Summer by having their ears checked in advance and stopping any problems in their tracks.
“Given the proliferation of dangerous DIY wax removal kits available online and the rise in unregulated wax removal providers in our local community offering cheap alternatives, our hope is that these new special offers will help make our services more accessible and allow more people to understand the importance of having your wax removed by a qualified professional.”
House of Hearing have been established hearing and aural care experts for over 50 years.
Their Edinburgh clinic is the first private wax removal clinic in the country to be registered with Healthcare Improvement Scotland, ensuring a high standard of patient care. As well as their ENT nurse-led wax removal service, they also provide hearing protection, hearing aids and free comprehensive hearing tests.
*T&Cs apply. Visit www.houseofhearing.co.uk/wax-removal-edinburgh for full details.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here