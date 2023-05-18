Officers received a report of two youths scaling the Finnieston Crane on the banks of the River Clyde on Wednesday evening.

Police were alerted by onlookers to the presence of the pair at the top of the 175-foot tall cantilever crane.

READ MORE: Police investigation after man and boy found dead in flat

Officers then met the pair - reported to be teenage girls - once they had climbed back down the giant structure.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed to The Herald that the teens were given suitable advice and taken home.