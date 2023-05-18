Lochs, castles, monuments, and towns and cities across Scotland will provide the ‘perfect backdrop’ for the event, which is being billed as the biggest cycling event in the world.

The announcement builds on the initial overview of road routes revealed last September during the 2022 UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong, Australia.

It includes new details and full routes for the road races (Men Elite, Women Elite and Men Under 23), Individual Time Trials (all categories) and Team Time Trial Mixed Relay.

The announcement also unveils the first details of the route for the UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships that will take place in Dumfries and Galloway, including the Road Race, Individual Time Trial and Team Relay.

Road races and team time trial mixed relay

The Men Elite road race takes in Edinburgh Castle and Arthur’s Seat from its start in the capital on Sunday August 6, before heading north across the Firth of Forth via the iconic Queensferry Crossing, then heading west through Fife towards Clackmannanshire, Falkirk and Stirling, passing near world-renowned landmarks including the Kelpies, the Falkirk Wheel, Carron Valley and the Crow Road, before turning towards Glasgow and the specially designed finishing circuit, looping through the west end to the city centre for a spectacular finish alongside George Square.

The Women Elite and Men Under 23 road races will also finish on the Glasgow city circuit, though starting on the bonnie banks of Loch Lomond at Balloch, weaving through West and East Dunbartonshire en route via the Crow Road to the finish line in George Square.

The 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships will be held in Glasgow and across Scotland (Image: Glasgow Life)

The Men Under 23 road race takes place on Saturday August 12 with the Women Elite road race, which includes the Women Under 23 category, closing this inaugural and history making competition on Sunday August 13.

In addition, the Men and Women Junior road races and the Team Time Trial Mixed Relay will start and finish on the Glasgow city circuit on Saturday 5 August and Tuesday 8 August respectively.

Individual time trials

Stirling and its surrounding area will host the Individual Time Trials for all categories, with competition beginning on Wednesday August 9 and continuing across three days until Friday August 11.

Riders will set off from the King and Queens Knot in the shadow of Stirling Castle on a fast course that will take them, through the flats of the River Forth to the west across the countryside, before heading back towards Stirling city centre, and finishing on Stirling Castle esplanade.

Para-cycling road

Dumfries and Galloway will welcome the world’s best para-cyclists for four days as they host the para-cycling road competition at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships.

The region, which lays claim to introducing the first pedal-driven bicycle to the world in 1839, will see athletes competing on single bikes, tandems, tricycles and hand-cycles for the UCI World Championship titles across the varied para-cycling sport classes and the right to wear the coveted rainbow jersey.

Competition will start with Individual Time Trials on Wednesday August 9 and will finish with road races on Saturday August 12. The routes, which take advantage of Dumfries and Galloway’s stunning cycling terrain, have been designed in conjunction with local partners to showcase the region and present a fitting challenge to the athletes.

Teams will then travel to Glasgow for the Team Relay, which will take place on Sunday August 13.

2023 UCI Cycling World Championships Chair Paul Bush OBE said: “The announcement of further details for road races and the unveiling of the para-cycling road routes for the first time is another exciting milestone as we continue the final countdown to the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships this August.

“The routes will take in some of the country’s most iconic cities and countryside, providing a spectacular backdrop to the action taking place on road and showcasing why Scotland is the perfect stage for events.”

David Lappartient, President of the Union Cycliste Internationale said: “Today’s announcement detailing the road and para-cycling road routes confirms that the competitions will be spectacular. Challenging from a sporting point of view, the routes will also highlight Scotland’s wonderful scenery and rich history. We have all the ingredients for intense and sensational racing, and I cannot wait to witness the action unfold as the athletes battle for glory at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships.”