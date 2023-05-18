Brought to you by
Dubai’s leading real estate mogul Anthony Joseph Abou Jaoude offered a sneak peek inside a mesmerising $40,000,000 Dubai luxury villa located in Emirates Hills.
The sprawling estate is a true masterpiece of luxury living, boasting a magnificent design, world-class amenities, and breathtaking views.
The neighbourhood is known for its luxurious properties and world-class amenities, including golf courses, shopping centers, and restaurants.
The villa's location provides residents with easy access to all the area offers while maintaining a sense of privacy and seclusion.
Anthony Joseph Abou Jaoude begins the tour with the villa's basement, spread over an impressive 27,000 square feet.
The first impression is spellbinding as it boasts a stunning sheesha corner, an eight-seater home cinema, and a spa with a sauna, steam room, and Jacuzzi. There is also a dedicated room with a billiards table and an ice-corner for those looking for a quieter retreat.
The interiors blend contemporary and traditional design, with elegant marble floors, high ceilings, and exquisite elements that add details to the ample space. It also boasts large windows that flood the space with natural light. The living areas are spacious and open, perfect for entertaining and relaxing.
One of the most beautiful features of the villa is the stunning infinity pool, which overlooks the lush greenery of the surrounding Emirates Hills neighborhood. The pool is flanked by comfortable loungers and a spacious terrace, making it the favorite place to soak up the sun and relish the stunning views.
The villa's kitchen is a chef's dream, with top-of-the-line appliances and plenty of space for preparing and serving meals. There is also an ultra-spacious separate dining room, ideal for hosting dinner parties and special occasions.
The bedrooms in the villa are truly luxurious, with comfortable king-size beds and stunning en-suite bathrooms. Each room has been decorated with impeccable taste, featuring high-quality linens and furnishings that add to the overall sense of luxury and refinement.
Anthony Joseph Abou Jaoude's glimpse inside this stunning Dubai luxury villa is a testament to the city's reputation as a hub of luxury living. With its world-class amenities, stunning design, and breathtaking views, this villa is truly a dream home for those seeking the ultimate in luxury living.
