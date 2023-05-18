The Hampden showpiece between Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Celtic has been moved from its traditional 3pm kick-off slot in order to avoid clashing with England's FA Cup final on the same day.

That move was condemned by both clubs, with many Celtic fans travelling from Ireland or other areas of Scotland.

Meanwhile, Caley supporters were left with the prospect of having no public transport options to get them home after the match.

Emma Roddick, the Scottish Parliament representative for the Highlands and Islands, was among those who called for action to be taken.

Now ScotRail has announced that it will run a football special between Inverness and Glasgow so fans can get to and from the national stadium.

The train will depart Inverness station at 11:03am and will travel non-stop to Glasgow Queen Street, arriving at 14:21.

After the match a return train will leave Glasgow Queen Street at 20:48pm and arrive back in Inverness just after midnight.

Tickets will cost £76.90 return for adults with child fares also available. The ticket cost also covers fans’ additional return travel by ScotRail train between Glasgow Central and Mount Florida, the station nearest Hampden.

Caley CEO Scott Gardiner said: "I am delighted to see ScotRail really stepping up to the plate for Highland football fans on this occasion.

“We have been in very constructive communications with them since May 4, and to see everyone’s efforts come to fruition to give Caley Thistle fans another option to be able to enjoy what will be a fantastic occasion in Glasgow, is what we have all been trying to achieve.

“On behalf of Inverness Caledonian Thistle, we thank them for making the ‘Inverness Express’ a reality on 3 June.”

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Head of Customer Operations, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to support travelling Inverness fans heading to Hampden to cheer on their team on Cup Final day, by providing a football special service to take them to and from the match.

“The later than normal kick-off time would have left fans with no options to travel home by rail after the final whistle.

“I ask fans to book early to avoid disappointment as we expect demand for tickets on the ‘Inverness Express’ to be high.”