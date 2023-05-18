Tourists are “vandalising” the ancient landscape on Iona by making Pagan labyrinths out of stones, it was warned.
The sacred Inner Hebrides island is a magnet for Christian and Pagan tourists interested in the origins of Christianity in Scotland dating back to 563AD.
Mysterious labyrinth patterns measuring 10m across have appeared in recent years, which are regularly dismantled by islanders who graze livestock there.
Former islander Iain Cameron, 50, who works for a malt whisky company, visited earlier this week and was horrified after seeing one large stone formation and the beginnings of another one.
Iain, who lives near Stirling, said the age-old concept of ‘leave no trace’ appears to have gone, and visitors are now determined to leave their stamp on the landscape.
Read more: How technology is 'resurrecting' historic Scottish figures
The majority of Iona is owned by the National Trust for Scotland (NTS) but Iain said he doubted signs would deter Instagram-obsessed tourists.
Iain said: “The labyrinths are semi-permanent. They have been there for a number of years, there are periodic attempts to clear them but they tend to come back.
“Locals told me they are tired of clearing piles of stones, it has become almost part of the landscape.
“It’s a form of vandalism.
“People seem to be unable to go and absorb their surroundings without leaving a fingerprint that they were there.
“It’s like the Fairy Pools on Skye, the locals go and routinely dismantle piles of stones.
“It’s a trend that seems to be increasing.
“NTS don’t own all of Iona but I think it would be futile if they put up signs.
“If the locals didn’t dismantle them the whole bay would be full of manmade structures.
“That area is where cattle and sheep graze, it’s impacting the landscape and the livestock.
Read more: The plans for Scotland's Catholic museum - and why the Irish cannot be forgotten
“We should be trying to make ‘leave no trace’ popular again in the Instagram age.
“Iona attracts people searching for spiritual nourishment.
“The labyrinth is a Pagan symbol.
“When people go down there they are completing some form of pilgrimage.
“St Columba’s Bay is the end of the pilgrimage, I think that’s why the labyrinth keeps coming back again.”
Regarded as one of the cradles of Scottish Christianity, St Columba first arrived on the island of Iona in 563 with 13 followers.
Columba's community established the foundations of what would eventually become Iona Abbey, and the island a burial place for many early Scottish kings, including Macbeth.
The Abbey remains a place of prayer, pilgrimage and worship attracting over 130,000 visitors annually.
Iona has in the region of 170 permanent residents and the island's custodians, the National Trust for Scotland, encourage visitors to 'love this place, leave no trace.'
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel