ARMED police were called to a Glasgow hospital after a patient allegedly spotted a man sitting in its accident and emergency department with a gun.
Officers rushed to the Royal Infirmary after the alarm was raised just before 1am.
An eyewitness told the Glasgow Times that people were quickly funnelled out of the waiting area into side rooms as police dealt with the situation.
They added: “It was quite scary.
“People were taken away before the officers arrived, but there was quite a police presence, a lot of cars."
READ MORE: Yousaf told to investigate Gilruth's 'clear-cut sackable offence' over rail works
A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed that a teenager had been arrested in connection with an alleged incident at the hospital and is now due to appear in court.
They added: “Police were called to Glasgow Royal Infirmary at around 12.50am on May 18, following a report of a man with a weapon.
“Officers attended and a 19-year-old man was arrested and charged. He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.”
Greater Glasgow and Clyde Health Board have been contacted for comment.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article