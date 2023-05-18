Officers rushed to the Royal Infirmary after the alarm was raised just before 1am.

An eyewitness told the Glasgow Times that people were quickly funnelled out of the waiting area into side rooms as police dealt with the situation.

They added: “It was quite scary.

“People were taken away before the officers arrived, but there was quite a police presence, a lot of cars."

READ MORE: Yousaf told to investigate Gilruth's 'clear-cut sackable offence' over rail works

A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed that a teenager had been arrested in connection with an alleged incident at the hospital and is now due to appear in court.

They added: “Police were called to Glasgow Royal Infirmary at around 12.50am on May 18, following a report of a man with a weapon.

“Officers attended and a 19-year-old man was arrested and charged. He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.”

Greater Glasgow and Clyde Health Board have been contacted for comment.