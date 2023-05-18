A major search involving helicopters, a coastguard aeroplane and multiple vessels was launched after Grant Wright, 64, was reported missing on Tuesday.

While HM Coastguard announced on Wednesday that they have stood down their resources after a 22-hour search, the police force continues to look for the missing man.

The 64-year-old, who is from the Moray area, is believed to have gone missing in the water near the island of Swona in Orkney.

READ MORE: Yousaf told to investigate Gilruth's 'clear-cut sackable offence' over rail works

During their comprehensive search yesterday, three Coastguard helicopters from Sumburgh, Stornoway and Inverness joined the operation.

It also involved a Coastguard aeroplane from Humberside, and Coastguard Rescue Teams from St Margaret’s Hope, Kirkwall, Dunoon and Scrabster.

Four RNLI lifeboats as well as four private vessels also joined the search on Wednesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police searches and enquiries are continuing for a diver missing in the water near the island of Swona in Orkney.

“Officers were made aware that Grant Wright, aged 64, from the Moray area, was missing around 8.25pm on Tuesday, 16 May, 2023.

“The diver’s family are being kept informed and supported by officers.

“Anyone with any information which could assist our enquiries is urged to contact 101, quoting incident number 3640 of Tuesday, 16 May, 2023.”