A diver who went missing off Scotland's north coast has been named.
A major search involving helicopters, a coastguard aeroplane and multiple vessels was launched after Grant Wright, 64, was reported missing on Tuesday.
While HM Coastguard announced on Wednesday that they have stood down their resources after a 22-hour search, the police force continues to look for the missing man.
The 64-year-old, who is from the Moray area, is believed to have gone missing in the water near the island of Swona in Orkney.
READ MORE: Yousaf told to investigate Gilruth's 'clear-cut sackable offence' over rail works
During their comprehensive search yesterday, three Coastguard helicopters from Sumburgh, Stornoway and Inverness joined the operation.
It also involved a Coastguard aeroplane from Humberside, and Coastguard Rescue Teams from St Margaret’s Hope, Kirkwall, Dunoon and Scrabster.
Four RNLI lifeboats as well as four private vessels also joined the search on Wednesday.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police searches and enquiries are continuing for a diver missing in the water near the island of Swona in Orkney.
“Officers were made aware that Grant Wright, aged 64, from the Moray area, was missing around 8.25pm on Tuesday, 16 May, 2023.
“The diver’s family are being kept informed and supported by officers.
“Anyone with any information which could assist our enquiries is urged to contact 101, quoting incident number 3640 of Tuesday, 16 May, 2023.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here