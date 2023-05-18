Passengers travelling from Scotland to England face disruption as it's announced that RMT members will strike on June 2.
The union is in dispute over pay and conditions with 14 rail companies, including Avanti West Coast which runs the services between London Euston and Glasgow Central, and London Euston and Edinburgh Waverley.
Following action on May 13 which saw a "greatly reduced" service, 20,000 railway workers in catering, train managers and station staff will walk out on June 2.
The union has reached an agreement with Network Rail and with ScotRail but remains in dispute with the 14 rail companies.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "The government is once again not allowing the Rail Delivery Group to make an improved offer that we can consider.
"Therefore, we have to pursue our industrial campaign to win a negotiated settlement on jobs, pay and conditions.
"Ministers cannot just wish this dispute away.
"They underestimate the strength of feeling our members who have just given us a new 6-month strike mandate, continue to support the campaign and the action and are determined to see this through until we get an acceptable resolution.
"The government now needs to unlock the RDG and allow them to make an offer that can be put to a referendum of our members."
It comes after ASLEF, the train drivers' union, announced two days of strike action which will see no services from Scotland to England.
ScotRail has made an offer of a one-year 5 per cent deal which ASLEF is recommending and putting to members for their decision, meaning services inside Scotland may not be affected.
Avanti West Coast said on its website: "ASLEF, the drivers’ union, has announced strike action across 16 train companies, including Avanti West Coast, on 31 May and 3 June. Please do not attempt to travel on Avanti West Coast on 31 May and 3 June as we will not be running any services on our routes. Late services the night before and early services the next day will also be affected. Please check before you travel.
"The RMT union has also announced strike action at Avanti West Coast and 13 other train companies on Friday 2 June. We are looking at how this will impact services and we’ll have more information for you soon."
