The band have chosen a snap of Gourock's lido as the artwork for their ninth album ‘The Ballad Of Darren’.

The picture was captured by British photographer Martin Parr in 2004 and shows a lone man, Ian Galt swimming in the popular pool.

He was unaware the photo being taken, and found out about it years later, when a friend saw it in an exhibition in Glasgow.

The band announced details of the album, which will be their first new music in eight years, on Thursday alongside a single ‘The Narcissist’.