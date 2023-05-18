Theatre
Anna Karenina
Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh
Neil Cooper
Four stars
If a life without passionate love is a life unlived, as is debated in Lesley Hart’s new take on Leo Tolstoy’s nineteenth century classic, where does that leave the remnants of the relationship between dashing Count Vronsky and the play’s eponymous heroine by its end?
Sparks fly when Anna first meets Vronsky on a crowded railway platform in Moscow. Anna is on a mercy mission to sort out her brother’s collapsing marriage. Vronsky is there to meet his mother. The nature of these visitations speak volumes about what follows, as the pair embark on a tempestuous and ultimately destructive affair. For teenage Kitty and her would-be suitor, Levin, meanwhile, their seemingly more straightforward amour develops problems of its own.
Hart and director Polina Kalinina lead us on a not so merry dance through the well-choreographed world Anna and Vronsky are attempting to take flight from in this co-production between the Lyceum and Bristol Old Vic. Lindsey Campbell and Robert Akodoto express the couple’s doomed passion in thoroughly modern fashion, with Tallulah Greive and Ray Sesay providing a neat counterpoint as Kitty and Levin.
As Hart peppers her characters’ altogether grown-up exchanges with sweary words throughout, her potty-mouthed approach seems to suggest some kind of liberation is possible, even if it is only a woman’s right to use as many rude words as men.
The formal order of the dinner table, the ballroom, the racetrack, and even the bedroom is meticulously arranged by movement director Vicki Manderson, while Anna and Vronsky lose themselves in more freeform possibilities.
Played out on designer Emma Bailey’s modernist interior, the future is pointed up even more by the metallic creaks and Sensurround clatter of Xana’s industrial soundtrack. The only thing stuck in the past are the attitudes of the men, unable to change a nappy, let alone take responsibility for their actions.
At the centre of the room, a sculpture hangs from the ceiling, metal entwined around metal in a seemingly unbreakable grip. By the end, however, it’s not the only thing that’s torn apart in a high-octane tug of love that leaves all passion spent.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here