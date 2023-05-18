Alastair Campbell will give his take on Scottish and UK politics when he appears in Glasgow this weekend at an event chaired by Catherine Salmond, editor of The Herald.
Mr Campbell, who was former Prime Minister Tony Blair's director of communications, will be discussing his latest book But What Can I Do? Why Politics Has Gone So Wrong And How You Can Help Fix it at the Aye Write book festival on Saturday evening.
The festival programme has described the book: "It is part call to arms, part practical handbook and looks at the state of politics across the UK. Alistair proposes that we can’t stand on the side-lines when we are confronted with policies that serve the interests of the few and when faced with the culture of lies from Governments that works to undermine democratic values. It's no surprise that so many of us feel frustrated, let down and drawn to ask, 'But what can I do?'"
Ms Salmond said: “Alastair Campbell is a popular and respected voice, and I am confident the question, But What Can I Do?, will resonate with many readers of The Herald who believe there is a lot to fix in our political worlds.
Catherine Salmond, editor of The Herald. Photograph Colin Mearns.
“I look forward to discussing this idea with him, along with wider topics including Scottish independence and the future of the Labour Party.
“It is a privilege to support Aye Write, Glasgow’s book festival, and to have been asked to chair Saturday’s event.”
Aye Write was founded in 2005 and over the years has grown both in scale and reputation. A highlight of Glasgow’s annual events programme, it sees visitors arrive in the city from all over Scotland and across the UK, contributing significantly to the city’s economy and enhancing Glasgow’s reputation as a destination for major cultural events.
The programme for this year’s festival, which runs from today (FRI) until May 28, includes fiction, non-fiction, biographies, memoirs and poetry, and there is also a focus on nurturing writing talent and skills with workshops for new writers and masterclasses for more experienced writers.
Tickets for the event with Mr Campbell and Ms Salmond at the City Halls have been in great demand and tickets are almost sold to capacity.
