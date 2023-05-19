The humble Scotch egg has lived a relatively stable existence as a quintessential British pub snack, lunch box staple and 'funeral buffet prerequisite'.
That was until it was thrust into the limelight amid a truly bizarre row over whether it constitutes a 'substantial meal' that consumed the political discourse over a few days in 2020 during the Covid pandemic.
Now the dish, which consists of a hard boiled egg wrapped in sausage meat that is breaded then fried, has once again become the talk of the steamie - 7,000 miles away in Argentina.
READ MORE: Civerinos announces West End location as Edinburgh pizza chain moves into Glasgow
The culprit this time is María Sol, a contestant in the Argentine version of competitive cooking reality show MasterChef, whose Scotch egg recipe on a recent episode wowed the judges.
Germán Martitegui, who owns Tegui, Argentina's top-ranking restaurant and one that regularly find itself ranked among the best in the world, described it as “perfect”.
The episode has sparked the sudden wave of recipes for Scotch eggs (‘huevo escoces’ in Spanish) on food blogs and recipe sites and in newspapers from Buenos Aires to Ushuaia.
'Huevo escoces' also appeared among the top five Google trends in the country on Thursday, with more than 2,000 searches.
Daily newspaper La Voz del Interior, published in Córdoba, the second-largest city in Argentina, was quick to hop on board the Scotch egg hype train, which was perhaps understandable given that the MasterChef contestant who made the dish was herself a Córdoba native.
Maria Sol, la participante cordobesa del reality de cocina, fue la autora del huevo escocés que conquistó el paladar del Germán Martitegui y Damián Betular. Cómo se prepara y por qué es tan delicioso. https://t.co/XOWgyaetIy— La Voz | Ciudadanos (@LVciudadanos) May 18, 2023
In an article titled ‘How a scotch egg is made, the perfect dish they made in MasterChef’, they wrote that the scotch egg “is a popular dish in the UK that is usually prepared for picnics” and is normally “eaten cold, with the boiled egg wrapped as a fried croquette, with breadcrumbs, chorizo meat, ham and other things”.
The article went on to describe it as “a popular Scottish dish”, which, as most know, isn’t the case.
Depending on who you believe, Scotch eggs originated in the Whitby area of Yorkshire in the late 19th century or by London department store Fortnum & Mason of Piccadilly in 1738.
Regardless, despite previous suggestions that a dish dredged in breadcrumbs and deep-fried doesn't really cut it as the snack of choice in the health-conscious 21st century, its newfound fame appears to illustrate that there’s plenty of life left in Scotch eggs yet.
That being said, for anyone who may want to make their own at home, here’s a recipe that appeared in The Herald a few years back from Aye Love Real Food, who have been producing handmade artisan scotch eggs from their kitchen in Ayrshire since 2014.
Ingredients: Serves 1
2 eggs
80g good quality pork sausage meat
30g black pudding (finely diced)
small bowl of flour
100g wholemeal bread crumbs
clingfilm
deep fat fryer and vegetable oil
Method:
1. Boil 1 egg (approximately 8 minutes for a gel like yolk).
2. While the egg is boiling, mix the sausage meat and black pudding together and form into a ball. Place on cling film sheet and flatten to a circular shape big enough to cover the egg.
3. Remove the cooked egg from the pan and allow to cool under cold water.
4. Remove the shell and place the egg on top of the pork sausage mixture then wrap the meat around the egg ensuring the white is completely covered. Wrap in clingfilm and allow to chill in the fridge.
5. Heat the oil in the fryer to 180 degrees.
6. In the mean time beat the other egg to make egg wash. Remove the clingfilm and coat the scotch egg in flour then submerge in egg wash before applying the first coat of breadcrumb. Dip the scotch egg back in egg wash and breadcrumb again to ensure it is well coated before placing in the fryer for 7-8 minutes.
7. Serve hot with a warm tattie scone and hollandaise if you're feeling indulgent or allow it to cool for the perfect picnic snack.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here