Officers were called to the Fairy Pools near Carbost, on Skye, after the alarm was raised on Thursday afternoon.

Coastguard and ambulance helicopters are reported to have joined the search.

READ MORE: Police called after two youths spotted scaling Finnieston Crane

A road closure is currently in place at the junction of Carbost / Glenbrittle, with the car park for the Fairy Pools also closed to the public.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3pm on Thursday, 18 May, we received a report of a man falling into the water at the Fairy Pools near Carbost, on Skye.

“Emergency services are in attendance and searches are ongoing to trace him.

“There is currently no public access to the area.”