A warning has been issued to residents in the north west of Scotland over the apparent ‘suicide driving’ by a group of around 30 drivers taking part in an organised NC500 road trip.
A post on a local Facebook community page for residents in the Scourie, Kinlochbervie and Durness area alleges that a group of cars "marked with numbers" are overtaking other vehicles “in seriously dangerous places”.
Another local also detailed an alleged near-miss with one vehicle, writing: “One of them overtook us and I was doing just under 60, on a bend, I just hit the brakes expecting a head on [crash].
“Not only suicide driving but it was murder for anyone heading in the opposite direction. I am a local so know these roads like the back of my hands, east and west coast but what I saw today was lunacy.”
Staff at Forest Way Bunkhouse in Lochbroom near Ullapool said there are “supposed to be around 30 cars taking part in this Facebook page organised tour” of the NC500 and Skye.
They added that one of the participants stayed at the hostel and “ended up arriving very late as his break pads had worn out”.
The tour appears to have organised by a website called ‘Route 666 UK’, with drivers from south of the border taking part after meeting in Yorkshire before convoying “up to Scotland via Northumberland and the Cairngorms”.
Billed as ‘an ace time with like-minded enthusiasts’, the ‘NC750 Highlands 5 day drive out’ tour includes professional media coverage, a private chef and a support van for the drivers taking part.
The Route 666 UK Facebook page notes that participants paid £150 per car to take part in the sold out four-day tour.
The warning to locals living on the NC500 comes days after a motorist was caught driving 117mph in a 60 zone on the popular scenic route, which starts and finishes at Inverness Castle and takes in the rugged landscapes of the far north of Scotland.
Earlier this month, police also issued a warning to NC500 roadtrippers after scores were stopped by officers in a weekend of enforcement by road policing officers and safety camera staff which saw a total of 25 speed related offences detected.
Police advised travellers to "prepare for the unexpected" on rural roads, watch their speed and look out for blind summits and hidden dips.
Inspector Donnie Mackinnon of the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit said: "We recognise that the Highlands and Islands and particularly the NC500 road network carry large numbers of local and visitor traffic and through Operation Cedar (challenge, educate, detect and reduce) we are committed to tackling poor driving standards and reducing casualties across the North of Scotland.
"We deploy marked and unmarked car patrols and marked motorcycle patrols alongside our colleagues in the Safety Camera Unit across a variety of locations. I would like to emphasise the importance respecting other road users and those who live in our communities which can be achieved through considerate, safe and responsible driving.”
Route 666 UK has been contacted for comment
