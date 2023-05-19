Scott McCulloch, 26, pled guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday.

He was handed a life sentence and was told he must serve at least 15 years before he is eligible for parole.

Patricia Bitters, 84, was found severely injured in her home in Forres in August last year.

She was taken to Raigmore Hospital, where she died from her injuries five days later.

Detective Inspector Martyn Thomson, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “This was a brutal and sustained attack on a woman who should have been safe in her own home.

"Patricia's family have been left absolutely devastated and our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.

"While this conviction can’t change what happened, I hope the outcome brings them at least a degree of closure.

"I would like to thank those who came forward with vital pieces of information that assisted with our inquiry.

"Violence like this has no place in our society and will continue to work closely with our partners to bring perpetrators to justice."